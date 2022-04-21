Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan share UNSEEN wedding photo on 15th anniversary

File Photo

On April 20, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan marked their 15th wedding anniversary. In 2007, the pair married in a small wedding ceremony. Over the years, the Bachchan family has shared a few photos from the wedding ceremony. Fans have now been presented to a fresh, never-before-seen photo from the ceremony.

The celebrities shared identical photos from their summer wedding on their individual Instagram accounts. Abhishek is seen in the photo slipping the ring on Aishwarya's finger. Fans can see Abhishek and Aishwarya's wedding mehendi up close, however, their faces are hidden.



For the unversed, Prior to their wedding, Abhishek and Aishwarya had worked on a few films. They initially appeared in Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, followed by Umrao Jaan, Guru, and Dhoom 2. They were seen in Sarkar and Raavan after their wedding. Following the birth of their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, Aishwarya Bachchan took a break from acting, appearing in only a few films in recent years.



Aaradhya Bachchan is among the most popular star kids and her pictures and videos oftem circulate on social media. Her dad Abhishek, who is currently basking in the success of his recent release 'Dasvi', had reacted to the same denying all the reports that her pictures and videos had been leaked from her school.



Talking to Indian Express, the 'Bob Biswas' actor said that there is no point analysing Aaradhya's pictures and videos being circulated on the internet as he mentioned that the paparazzi shoots her whenever she steps out of the house. He even added what his wife Aishwarya has taught to their daughter about the same.