Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya stuns in desi look, fans surprised

Many people adore Aaradhya Bachchan, the daughter of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. The starkid is frequently seen on vacations with her parents, and numerous videos of her have gone viral.

Aaradhya is a true stunner, and anytime paparazzi catch a glimpse of her out and about, admirers appreciate her and comment on how simply she dresses.

A photo of her with her mother is currently circulating the internet. The starkid is dressed in an Indian outfit, complete with maang tika and earrings.

For the unversed, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the diva has been regular to Cannes for two decades, and this time her little one Aradhya Bachchan and husband Abhishek Bachchan had also accompanied her. A video from the after-party had gone viral as Aishwarya and Aradhya spoke to American actress Eva Longoria's son Santiago over a video call.

In the video, Aishwarya's daughter introduced herself as "My name is Aradhya." Soon, her mother Aishwarya joined the conversation and asked him, "And what's your name...handsome?"

In December 2021, Junior Bachchan had said in an interview that he can accept those who target him as he is a public figure but targeting Aaradhya is completely unacceptable and he will not tolerate it. "I'm fair game, I am a public figure, that's fine. My daughter is out of bounds to you", the actor was quoted telling BollywoodLife.

On the work front Aishwarya was last seen in 2018's Fanney Khan with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will next be seen in the historic drama of Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan with Vikram and Jayam Ravi, and Keerthy Suresh. The film will release this year on September 30. This will be Aishwarya's second outing after 2010's Raavanan (Raavan in Hindi).