Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of Bollywood's most successful and beautiful actresses, has worked in many hit films in her career. However, there was one film in which she worked opposite her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, that was a super flop at the box office, making filmmakers suffer losses for 12 years. This film, based on the Urdu novel Umrao Jaan Ada, was about famous Tawaifs and was directed by acclaimed filmmaker JP Dutta. We are talking about the 2006 film Umrao Jaan starring Aishwarya Rai in the lead role along with Abhishek Bachchan, Suniel Shetty, Shabana Azmi, Divya Dutta, Himani Shivpuri, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in supporting roles.

Many are unaware that not Aishwarya Rai but Priyanka Chopra was the one who was offered Umrao Jaan first. After she rejected it, Aishwarya Rai took the opportunity, and the rest is history. JP Dutta said, "At one point, I had to make a decision. I wanted to work with Priyanka. I had envisioned her as Umrao Jaan." But Priyanka Chopra rejected the film as her dates were already booked.

The original Umrao Jaan was released in 1981, with Rekha in the lead role. It was a super hit at the box office, which is why the makers decided to remake it in 2006. However, this decision brought in significant financial losses for the producers.

Made on a budget of Rs 15 crore, Umrao Jaan, which was released in November 2006, earned just Rs 19.5 crore worldwide. JP Dutta was so disappointed by Umrao Jaan's failure that he was unable to make any films for the next 12 years. JP Dutta returned to filmmaking in 2018 with Paltan, but that film too failed at the box office.

