Rumours of a rift in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's marriage have been circulating for months, fueled by their separate public appearances. However, the couple has subtly put the speculation to rest by stepping out together on multiple occasions. Most recently, they attended Ashutosh Gowariker's son's wedding event in Mumbai, making a stylish statement by twinning in white.

Ashutosh Gowariker's son Konark Gowariker's wedding reception was a star-studded affair, with Aamir Khan, Javed Akhtar, and Shabana Azmi in attendance. Although Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were spotted at the event, they didn't pose together on the red carpet. However, some candid photos from the reception have surfaced, giving a glimpse into the couple's moments from the evening.

Aishwarya and Abhishek twinned in white

The couple made a stunning appearance twinning in white with Aishwarya looking breathtaking in a white chikankari anarkali dress with gold intricate designs, and Abhishek complementing her in a white sherwani. The couple posed with the bride and groom on stage, shared some candid chat with Ashutosh, and also spotted engaging in a conversation with a spiritual leader from ISKCON.

A fan club shared the photos, captioning, "After what felt like forever, we finally get a glimpse of our queen!@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb was spotted at Gowariker Wedding Reception with Abhishek, and her timeless charm reminds us why we fell in love with her in the first place.”

Aishwarya and Abhishek's divorce rumours

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai’s absence from the Bachchan family outing has been raising eyebrows. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan recently stole the spotlight at the wedding celebration of Rikin Yadav, son of Rajesh Yadav, Managing Director of AB Corp, the Bachchans' production house. But Aishwarya was missing, which left netizens speculating about an alleged feud in the family. Speculation about a rift within the Bachchan family has been circulating since July, following the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. Over the past few months, the family members have noticeably avoided being photographed together in public, leading to rumours about Abhishek and Aishwarya's potential divorce.