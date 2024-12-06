Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, who have been married for over 17 years, are parents to daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. This is the first time that they have been photographed together ever since their divorce rumours began circulating in the media.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, amid rumours of their divorce and reports of the actor's alleged affair with Nimrat Kaur, have finally managed to put some wagging tongues to rest. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, one of Bollywood's most beloved couples, delighted fans as they got photographed for the first time together in months as they attended a high-profile party on Thursday night. After months of speculations regarding their marriage, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan attended an event with the actress's mother Brindya Rai. Photos from the event, shared by friends and relatives, are currently going viral on social media.

Film producer Anu Ranjan shared their pictures on her Instagram account and wrote, "So much love warmth". Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were all smiles as they posed for photographs which were also shared by actor Ayesha Jhulka on her social media account.

At the party, Aishwarya Rai looked happy and stunning, dressed in a traditional black outfit, while Abhishek Bachchan kept it classy in a tailored black suit.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, who have been married for over 17 years, are parents to daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. This is the first time that they have been photographed together ever since their divorce rumours began circulating in the media.

In a recent interview, Abhishek Bachchan also thanked Aishwarya Rai for taking care of their daughter at home so that he has the liberty to pursue his film career. "In my household, I’m lucky I get to go out and make movies but I know that Aishwarya is at home with Aaradhya and I thank her immensely for that but I don’t think the kids look at it that way. They don’t look at you as a third person, they look at you as the first person," Abhishek Bachchan was quoted by The Hindu, as saying.

READ | Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Allu Arjun's film beats SRK's Jawan, RRR to become biggest Indian opener, earns..