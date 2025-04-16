During the interview, shuffling a deck of tarot cards, Dr Saxena shared that Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan might continue to face troubles on the marital front till September of this year, indicating that the next few months could test the couple's relationship.

For the past year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's marriage has grabbed attention in the media amid buzz around some trouble in their relationship and the couple allegedly opting for a divorce. While neither the stars nor their families have issued any official statement about the rumours publicly, their fans have been eager to know more information about where the couple stands and what the future of their relationship is. Amid this, tarot card reader and astrologer Dr Geetanjalii Saxena gave an insight into Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's future, during an interview on Siddharth Kannan's YouTube channel.

During the interview, shuffling a deck of tarot cards, Dr Saxena shared that Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan might continue to face troubles on the marital front till September of this year. Indicating that the next few months could test the couple's relationship, Dr Saxena said, "September tak relationship mein dikkat rahegi (There will be trouble in the relationship till September)."

Dr Saxena, however, clarified that both Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are putting in effort to rectify the situation. She told Siddharth Kannan, "Revive karne ki koshish kar rahe hain, agar September nikal gaya toh shaadi tik jayegi (They’re trying to revive it; if they get through September, the marriage will survive)."

While everything seemed positive so far for the couple with a few hiccups, there was one insight shared by Dr Saxena that tried to explain the root of their issues, revealing that it is not emotional distance, but financial disagreements that are proving to be disastrous for their marriage. "Paise ko leke baat hai, emotions ka masla nahi hai (The issue is about money, not emotions)."

Dr Saxena, on Siddharth Kannan's YouTube channel, suggested that Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan might benefit from moving out of their current home. "Inko ghar se alag rehna chahiye, tabhi shaanti milegi (They should live separately from the family, only then will peace return)," she said.

Dr Saxena claimed that it is Aishwarya Rai who is bearing most of the brunt and is "not able to take it," which is causing major troubles for her marriage with Abhishek Bachchan. While these predictions are hypothetical and based on tarot readings, it has once again ignited public curiosity around Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's marriage and the Bachchan family dynamics.

For the unversed, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai married in April 2007 in a small, intimate wedding ceremony. The couple is parents to one daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

