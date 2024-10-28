Nimrat Kaur's name has been dragged amid Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours.

In the last few months, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been subjected to rumours and reports about their separation. But neither of them has given any clarification as yet. In the midst of these reports, some malicious rumours arose that Abhishek is involved in an extra-marital affair with his Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur.

As Nimrat's name has also been dragged amid Aishwarya and Abhishek's divorce rumours, one of her recent interviews has gone viral. Last week, a statue honouring Nimrat Kaur's father Major Bhupendra Singh, a Shaurya Chakra recipient, was unveiled in his hometown of Sri Ganganagar. Singh was kidnapped and killed by terrorists when Nimrat was just 11 in January, 1994. In recognition of his exceptional bravery, he was posthumously awarded the Shaurya Chakra on March 13, 1994, which was coincidentally, Nimrat Kaur’s 12th birthday.

Recalling her precious memories with her father on the special occasion, Nimrat Kaur told IANS, "Creating a memorial in my father's memory was a dream we all had as a family for a very long time and something I have personally been working on for the past year with help from civil authorities and the Army. This is where he was born, his ancestral village, so for us as a family, it means everything that our dream is finally coming true."

"My father actually brought me up like a son. There was no discrimination in his mind; he truly believed I could do anything I set my mind to. Everything I have in terms of values, perseverance, diligence—those qualities are all thanks to him. He was truly the hero of my life. Every father is to every little girl, but having lost him so early—I was just 11 when he passed away in very violent circumstances—his memories are all I have to hold on to. I make sure I keep him alive, not only within our family but also in society because his sacrifices for the nation should never fade away", The Lunchbox actress concluded.

