Here's why Redditors think that Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are separated.

Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 82nd birthday on October 11. Similar to last many years, the superstar's birthday was celebrated in a special episode on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 this year too. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham actor was joined by two special guests Aamir Khan and his son Junaid Khan on the hot seat.

In the episode, a couple of videos celebrating Amitabh's stardom were shown to the superstar and the audience. A clip also had the Bachchan family members wishing Big B on his special day. While it had his wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, son Abhishek Bachchan, grandson Agastya Nanda, and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda pouring in their heartfelt wishes plus a few photos of Aaradhya were also shown, but Aishwarya Rai was completely absent from the video.

Aishwarya's absence once again sparked the rumours about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's separation. Aishwarya had shared a birthday wish for her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan on her Instagram, in which she shared his photo with Aaradhya and wrote, "Happy Birthday Pa-Dadaji God Bless always." When this post was shared on Reddit, netizens wondered why was Aishwarya completely left out from the Big B's birthday special episode on Kaun Banega Crorepati.

One Redditor wrote, "If anyone watched today’s KBC episode, it almost confirms the separation. Not one glimpse of Aish in the videos showed wishing him", while another added, "Their separation was proved in KBC today. Everyone’s snippets were there except Aish. Also, they showed Navya, Agastya speak but Aradhaya's few seconds images and that's about it. Aish ka toh naam aur nishan bhi nahi." "It’s a big confirmation. You can’t just keep your daughter in law out if things were fine", read another comment.

Abhishek and Aishwarya had tied the knot with each other in 2007 and welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011. In the last couple of months, the couple has been subjected to rumours and reports about their separation. But neither of them has given any clarification or responded to these rumours as yet.

READ | Amitabh Bachchan sold his house, went bankrupt, requested Yash Chopra for work, comeback film was blockbuster, earned...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.