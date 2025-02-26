Aaradhya Bachchan and Azad Rao Khan played Sita and Rama at Dussehra function at their school in 2018. The star kids are studying at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

From Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's son Ranbir Kapoor to Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's sons Taimur and Jeh, Bollywood star kids are often the centre of attraction and their each and every action is heavily followed by the actor's fans and paparazzi. The photos and videos of these star kids also spread like wildfire on social media and sometimes, they are brutally trolled too.

Now, a video and a photo featuring two little star kids are going viral. It features Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's son Azad Rao Khan playing Sita and Rama at the Dussehra function in their school in 2018. Aaradhya and Azad study at the prestigious Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai.

Aaradhya as Sita ji at her school's Dussehra celebrations felt like i was watching aish , her movement her dance her walk is the same as her mom , but she has her own acting Skils ,and her voice is love #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #aaradhyabachchan #abhishekbachchan pic.twitter.com/pvXrNE5Ybd — AISHWARYA RAI (@my_aishwarya) November 10, 2018

T 208 - Cuteness Alert: Aaradhya Bachchan and Azad Rao Khan perform as Sita and Ram at a Dussehra event in school . #HBDAaradhyaBachchan #HappyBirthdayAaradhyaBachchan @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/YSYIfVx39J — Kunal (@KunalEF) November 15, 2018

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai tied the knot with each other in 2007 and welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in 2011. On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in the 2024 emotional drama I Want To Talk directed by Shoojit Sircar and Aishwarya Rai was last seen in the 2023 historical action drama Ponniyin Selvan 2 directed by Mani Ratnam.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao married in 2005 after the Lagaan actor divorced his first wife Reena Dutta in 2002. Their son Azad Rao Khan was born through a surrogate mother in 2011. In 2021, Aamir and Kiran announced their separation after 15 years of their marriage and continue to co-parent Azad.

On the work front, Aamir was last seen in the 2022 drama Laal Singh Chaddha directed by Advait Chandan. His last film as a producer was Kiran Rao-directed comedy drama Laapataa Ladies released in 2024. Laapataa Ladies was chosen as India's official entry for the Best International Feature Film at the Oscars but failed to secure a nomination.