Aishwarya Rai-Aaradhya self-quarantining at home, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek remain in hospital, confirms latter

Abhishek Bachchan took to his Twitter page and confirmed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have also been tested positive for coronavirus. He also revealed that Jaya Bachchan has been tested negative. Abhishek went on to share that Aishwarya and Aaradhya will be home quarantining. While Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek are admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. Abhishek also urged everyone to follow rules and be safe too.

AB tweeted, "Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self-quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated on their situation and is doing the needful. The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers."

Abhishek's tweet further read as "My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone, please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules!"

Earlier, a statement regarding Amitabh Bachchan's health was issued by Nanavati Hospital which read as "Mr. Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted in the isolation unit at Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai. He has confirmed that he will keep updating via Twitter."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek had made a few public appearances from the past few days as he was dubbing for his latest Amazon Prime Video original series Breathe: Into The Shadows. This has also led to Amit Sadh getting himself tested as he issued a statement on the same via his social media pages.