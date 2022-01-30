Aaradhya Bachchan performs for school’s Republic Day event, fans compare her to THIS K-pop star - WATCH

Aaradhya Bachchan

With her recent video, Aaradhya, daughter of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, has people thinking of BLACKPINK member Lisa. A new video of Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Aaradhya participating in a patriotic event has surfaced online. Given that Republic Day was just a few days ago, it's likely that Aaradhya took part in the festivities at her school.

A video of Aaradhya dressed in a white kurta and an orange dupatta with her hair open was shared by a fan account. She sang patriotic songs in front of the tricolour flag of India. Saare Jahan Se Acha and Vande Mataram were two among them. While many praised her performance, stating that she is as lovely as her mother, a few said that she reminded them of Lisa from BLACKPINK.

Watch the video here

In 2018, Aishwarya talked about the media attention that her daughter gets. She told Hindustan Times, “Aaradhya has seen it [the attention] since she was a baby, while I was exposed to it only in my twenties. Is it normal to her? I don’t know. It can’t be normal to see human beings behave strangely. But also it’s not like she woke up one day and experienced it. She has seen crowds outside our gates, media outside the airports and I would like to believe that she realises that it happens sporadically.”

“I have been a very normal mother with her throughout. I have gone with her everywhere. I go to her school every day. I have done normal things with her like taken her to the park, visited temples, gone to the supermarket etc., so that she understands what ‘normal normal’ is and what social excitement is,” she added.