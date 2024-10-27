In an old video, Aamir Khan and Aishwarya Rai are seen grooving to the romantic track from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, the romantic drama Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge completed 29 years of its release on October 20. On the anniversary of the film's release last week, an old video went viral on Instagram in which Aamir Khan and Aishwarya Rai were seen dancing to the iconic track Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jaana Sanam from the blockbuster film.

The video has been shared by an Instagram handle called Superhit 90's Songs. In the clip, Aishwarya is seen in a pink-coloured lehenga while Aamir is seen in a brown jacket with a white t-shirt and black jeans. The two, who haven't appeared opposite each other in a single film yet, look cute while dancing to the Jatin-Lalit composition sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kumar Sanu.

The 1995 romantic drama Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, also known as DDLJ, has been continuously playing in the Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai in an afternoon show for the last 29 years. With the worldwide gross collections of over Rs 100 crore, the film became a blockbuster upon its release and went on to win multiple awards, including the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

DDLJ marked the directorial debut of Yash Raj's son Aditya Chopra, who is now the head honcho of YRF Films. The film starred Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah, Anupam Kher, Parmeet Sethi, Mandira Bedi, Himani Shivpuri, and Achala Sachdev, and also marked the acting debut of Karan Johar, who appeared in a brief role as one of Shah Rukh's friends.

