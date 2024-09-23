Twitter
Bollywood

‘Aise mardo ko…’: Sana Khan slams husbands who ‘allow’ their wives to wear skimpy clothes

Sana Khan discussed her transformation from a simple girl in salwar kameez to someone who wore backless outfits and slammed husbands who take pride in calling the wives hot in revealing dresses.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 23, 2024, 12:00 PM IST

‘Aise mardo ko…’: Sana Khan slams husbands who ‘allow’ their wives to wear skimpy clothes
Sana Khan (Image credit: Instagram)
The former actor and Bigg Boss 6 contestant Sana Khan, recently, appeared on Rubina Dilaik’s podcast, Kisine Bataya Nahi where she talked about her decision to leave the entertainment industry and embrace spirituality.

Sana also discussed her transformation from a simple girl in salwar kameez to someone who wore backless outfits and slammed husbands who take pride in calling the wives hot in revealing dresses. The actress said, "Har insaan ko acha lagta hai ki uski biwi modest rahe, haina? Kai baar main aise mardo ko dekhti hoon toh mujhe ajeeb lagta hai ki tum kaise apni biwion ko aise chuntu-muntu kapde pehena kar bahar leke chale jate ho? And you feel proud about it, and you say 'My wife is looking so hot', and ek random ladka bhi aapki biwi ko bol raha hai ki she is looking so hot, especially jab wo chote kapde pehen rahi hai (Every man wants his wife to dress modestly. But when I see men who allow their wives to wear skimpy clothes, I wonder want is wrong with them. Do they like it when a random man also calls their wife hot just because of what she wore)."

She added, "And you are proud of it? Like there has to be some kind of self-respect. You know she is your woman. You know in 2019, that was the time I knew, I am going to say bye to all this. That was the time I was doing something worse in my life, social media-wise. I used to think what people are seeing on my social media, I am not that person in real life. I used to wear certain kinds of clothes and dance. I thought I was misguiding youth."

Sana Khan and her husband Anas Saiyad became parents to a baby boy in July 2023. Best known for her appearance on Bigg Boss 6 and her role in Salman Khan's 2014 film Jai Ho, Sana had left her acting career before marrying Anas in November 2020. 

