Janhvi shared a bunch of pictures from her London trip on Instagram. What grabbed everyone’s attention was the last slide, a video of her with Shikhar.

A video of Janhvi Kapoor walking through the streets of London with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and sister Khushi Kapoor recently went viral. In the clip, Janhvi and Shikhar are seen holding hands, which sparked fresh buzz about their relationship.

Soon after, Janhvi shared a bunch of pictures from her London trip on Instagram. What grabbed everyone’s attention was the last slide, a video of her with Shikhar. His warm, admiring glance at Janhvi quickly became the talk of the town. Adding to the fun, Varun Dhawan left a cheeky comment on her post, which also drew a lot of reactions from fans.

Shikhar gives a death stare to Janhvi

Janhvi Kapoor’s London photo dump ended with a playful video featuring her rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya. In the clip, Janhvi is seen trying to take food from Shikhar’s plate, even though the same dish was already served to her. While she smiles cheekily, Shikhar gives her a classic death stare, a moment that left fans amused and talking.

Watch:

Janhvi Kapoor captioned her London photo dump with “a reset ”, sparking fun reactions in the comments section. Varun Dhawan joked, “Please be calm and eat sugar-free ice cream,” to which Janhvi cheekily replied, “can’t be calm till ssktk releases.” Her brother Arjun Kapoor also joined in, teasing her for her food-stealing habits by writing, “U have a ‘NAC’ for doing this while eating…” Fans couldn’t help but laugh at the sibling banter and friendly exchanges.

Social media reactions:

One of the social media users wrote, "From what angle did his look seem kind or romantic? More like a sneering, angry glare, while she looked painfully sweet." The second one said, "Woh janhvi ko Aise dekh raha hai, jaise ki uski tijori loot li ho." The third one said, "Why is he looking at her like that, ki tu hi kha le akeli." The fourth one commented, "What was that death stare he gave her jus coz she ate some of his food."