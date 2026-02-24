'Aisa mat kar yaar': Aamir Khan requests Arijit Singh to rethink on his retirement from playback singing, says 'hum logo ka kya hoga'

Boong director Lakshmipriya Devi calls out Modi-led government ignorance towards Manipur at BAFTA: 'We're troubled, ignored, unrepresented'
BOLLYWOOD
Aamir Khan paid a visit to Arijit Singh at his hometown, and even requested the singer to rethink on his decision of retiring from playback singing.
Last month, the film industry was taken by surprise when Arijit Singh announced that he would be stepping away from playback singing.
A few days after Arijit Singh made the announcement, reports began circulating online that Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan had travelled to the singer's hometown, Murshidabad, to meet him in person.
Aamir Khan requests Arijit Singh not to quit singing
On Monday, a behind-the-scenes video of the making of the title track from Junaid Khan's (son of Aamir Khan) film Ek Din was released, offering a glimpse of Aamir Khan spending quality time with Arijit Singh and his family at their home. From sharing meals to flying kites and recording the title track, the video captured several precious moments the duo spent together. During the visit, Aamir also made a heartfelt plea to Arijit, urging him not to step away from playback singing. "For some time you want to take a break, or you don't want to sing for Hindi films? Aise mat kar yaar, hum logon ka kya hoga bhai?" Aamir said in the clip.
Here's the video
Arijit Singh's shocking statement of retirement from playback singing
In January, Arijit Singh shocked his fans as he announced he would no longer take on new assignments as a playback singer, bringing an end to a "wonderful" journey. In a message shared with his fans on Instagram, Arijit expressed gratitude for the love he had received over the years. "Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey."