Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and her kids–Taimur and Jeh, was all packed and ready for a family vacation as she does annually to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

Bollywood celebrities are their candid self when they are spotted in public places, especially at the airport. This morning (December 7, 2024), Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor were clicked by the paparazzi as they were heading to the undisclosed location. Kareena, along with her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and her kids–Taimur and Jeh, was all packed and ready for a family vacation as she does annually to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

The paparazzo Viral Bhayani captured the Pataudi family exiting their home in a black jeep. Kareena opted for a casual white t-shirt and blue denim and styled it with a multi-colour shrug. She left her hair loose and wore a pair of sunglasses to complete her look. Saif Ali Khan was spotted in his signature-styled kurta set, while Tim and Jeh twinned in white. As the car arrived at the airport, elated Jeh stepped down first, followed by his caretakers. The video was captioned as, “Ye lo ji Morning Cuteness de rahe hai. We know you were missing Jeh Baba, So we are giving you a wholesome bundle of joy with Pataudis, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan with Timmy and Jeh.” Watch the video here:

On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor sported an oversized shirt paired with jeans as he made his way to the airport. One of the photographers was heard requesting him to stop for a picture. Instead, Arjun mocked him and replied, “Pehle tobacco khana band karo tum(First, you stop chewing tobacco).” Soon after, netizens flocked to the comment section to troll the actor. A user wrote, “Tu acting karna band karde bhai”. “Tambaku khana band Karo aur drugs Lena suru karo, ”jokingly said a user. “Tu movie karna bandh kar de phele,” added another user.

Meanwhile, Kareena and Arjun recently shared screen space in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. The film marked their second collaboration after Ki & Ka, which was released in 2016.