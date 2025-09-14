Asia Cup 2025: Will Shubman Gill play vs Pakistan? India opener’s injury scare raises big questions
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: What happened in their previous T20 encounter?
AICWA urges Indian film industry to boycott BCCI for India-Pakistan clash in Asia Cup: 'This match is an insult to our...'
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: List of Indian players facing Pakistan for the first time in T20Is
Gemini Nano Banana AI-Saree edits: Step-by-step guide on how you can create one for yourself!
UPI alert! NPCI announces major change in transaction limits for GPay, PhonePe, Paytm; here's what you need to know
Assam: Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits Guwahati, tremors felt in North Bengal, Bhutan
Ananya Panday opens up on her superstitions, 'I don’t walk under...' ; here's what she avoids and why
Aamir Khan trolled for saying he is open to release Sitaare Zameen Par on OTT now: 'Faltu me nautanki kyun ki fir'
Asia Cup 2025: Sunil Gavaskar takes a dig at Pakistan, recalls Virat Kohli’s Melbourne masterclass ahead of IND vs PAK clash
BOLLYWOOD
"We call upon the film industry and the people of India to boycott BCCI and its actions that place profit above patriotism", said AICWA in a statement ahead of India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2025.
The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has strongly condemned and opposed the India–Pakistan cricket match scheduled to be held in Dubai on Sunday. The body has already banned Pakistani artistes from working in India, and had called for the boycott of Indian films which starred Pakistani artistes.
AICWA has issued a statement that read, "At a time when our nation is mourning the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, where 26 innocent Indians were mercilessly killed by Pakistani terrorists after being asked about their religion and slaughtered in front of their families, holding a cricket match with Pakistan is nothing short of an insult to our martyrs and their families. The Government of India has already taken historic steps against Pakistan, including stopping trade with Pakistan, blocking the flow of water through shared rivers, and severing cultural ties."
The body added that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has prioritised money over the nation’s pride, attempting to normalise ties with a terrorist nation under the garb of sports. They called the match a sheer betrayal to the sacrifice of our soldiers and civilians who lost their lives to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.
The statement further read, "On behalf of the entire Indian film industry and the people of India, AICWA makes a strong and urgent appeal to the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, to immediately intervene and cancel this match with Pakistan. The Indian film industry, actors, actresses, filmmakers, and everyone associated, must also openly oppose this match, because this is the time to stand united for the nation and for those brave soldiers and innocent citizens who sacrificed their lives for India. We call upon the film industry and the people of India to boycott BCCI and its actions that place profit above patriotism."
The India vs Pakistan clash is the sixth match in the ongoing Asia Cup. India and Pakistan are placed in Group A with Oman and United Arab Emirates, and Group B consists of Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong. Top two froms both the groups will proceed to Super Four stage, from where top two teams will compete in the Final on September 28.
READ | Aamir Khan trolled for saying he is open to release Sitaare Zameen Par on OTT now: 'Faltu me nautanki kyun ki fir'