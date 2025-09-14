AICWA urges Indian film industry to boycott BCCI for India-Pakistan clash in Asia Cup: 'This match is an insult to our...'

"We call upon the film industry and the people of India to boycott BCCI and its actions that place profit above patriotism", said AICWA in a statement ahead of India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2025.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has strongly condemned and opposed the India–Pakistan cricket match scheduled to be held in Dubai on Sunday. The body has already banned Pakistani artistes from working in India, and had called for the boycott of Indian films which starred Pakistani artistes.

AICWA has issued a statement that read, "At a time when our nation is mourning the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, where 26 innocent Indians were mercilessly killed by Pakistani terrorists after being asked about their religion and slaughtered in front of their families, holding a cricket match with Pakistan is nothing short of an insult to our martyrs and their families. The Government of India has already taken historic steps against Pakistan, including stopping trade with Pakistan, blocking the flow of water through shared rivers, and severing cultural ties."

The body added that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has prioritised money over the nation’s pride, attempting to normalise ties with a terrorist nation under the garb of sports. They called the match a sheer betrayal to the sacrifice of our soldiers and civilians who lost their lives to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

The statement further read, "On behalf of the entire Indian film industry and the people of India, AICWA makes a strong and urgent appeal to the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, to immediately intervene and cancel this match with Pakistan. The Indian film industry, actors, actresses, filmmakers, and everyone associated, must also openly oppose this match, because this is the time to stand united for the nation and for those brave soldiers and innocent citizens who sacrificed their lives for India. We call upon the film industry and the people of India to boycott BCCI and its actions that place profit above patriotism."

The India vs Pakistan clash is the sixth match in the ongoing Asia Cup. India and Pakistan are placed in Group A with Oman and United Arab Emirates, and Group B consists of Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Hong Kong. Top two froms both the groups will proceed to Super Four stage, from where top two teams will compete in the Final on September 28.

