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AICWA demands FIR against Sanjay Leela Bhansali after worker dies on Love & War set

Following the death of crew member Chandradhari Singh Yadav on the sets of Love & War, AICWA has demanded an FIR against Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 24, 2026, 01:01 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

AICWA demands FIR against Sanjay Leela Bhansali after worker dies on Love & War set
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The death of a crew member during the shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love & War has sparked fresh concerns over safety standards on film sets.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has now written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding strict action in the case. The association has sought the registration of an FIR against Bhansali and others responsible, a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the deceased's family, and a high-level probe into the incident.

AICWA Raises Questions Over Safety Measures

AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta shared the letter on the association's official X account and alleged that proper safety protocols were not followed on the set.

"The incident has raised serious concerns regarding the implementation of workplace safety measures on film shooting sets. Despite the film being a large-scale production featuring prominent actors such as Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt, mandatory safety norms were not followed on the set, resulting in the unfortunate death of a worker. Had the required safety measures been strictly implemented and enforced, this tragic incident could possibly have been avoided."

Family Left Behind

According to the letter, Chandradhari Singh Yadav is survived by his wife and two young daughters. AICWA stated that he was the only earning member of the family and that his death has left them facing emotional as well as financial difficulties.

AICWA Cites Earlier Incidents

The association also referred to previous accidents that allegedly took place during Sanjay Leela Bhansali's productions.

"This incident is not isolated. Over the years, several serious incidents have been reported on film sets associated with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali: During the production of Devdas (2000–2001), worker Dindayal Yadav lost his life, another worker sustained serious injuries, and in 2001, worker Subhash Morkar also reportedly died during the same production. During the production of Padmaavat, worker Mukesh Dakiya, aged 34, reportedly died in a workplace accident. Most recently, during the production of Love & War, Mr. Chandradhari Singh Yadav lost his life on 17 June 2026."

Demand For FIR And Compensation

In the letter, Suresh urged the Maharashtra government to initiate legal action against those found responsible.

"Register an FIR against Producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the concerned production house, and all persons found responsible under charges of murder, culpable homicide, negligence, and all other applicable legal provisions as may be established during investigation. Constitute a high-level independent inquiry into the incident and conduct a comprehensive safety audit of the film set."

He further added, "Ensure payment of Rs 1 crore compensation to the family of the deceased worker, Mr. Chandradhari Singh Yadav. Provide suitable employment or financial assistance to the widow of the deceased. Ensure long-term financial support and full responsibility for the upbringing, welfare, and future security of his two daughters until they are married and financially independent."

Call To Halt Shooting

The association also requested that filming be stopped until authorities verify compliance with safety regulations.

"Suspend shooting activities at the concerned location until full compliance with all mandatory safety norms is verified by competent authorities. Conduct a comprehensive safety audit of the Love & War film set and all associated sets, and permit resumption of shooting only after full certification of compliance with all safety requirements. Implement mandatory safety audits and inspections across all film shooting sets in Maharashtra. Ensure strict enforcement of workplace safety laws to prevent recurrence of such tragic incidents in the future."

As of now, neither Sanjay Leela Bhansali nor the makers of Love & War have publicly responded to AICWA's latest demands.

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