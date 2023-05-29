Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

AI says these four Bollywood actors would be better choices than Prabhas to play Lord Ram in Adipurush

Adipurush stars Prabhas as Lord Ram. We asked ChatGPT to suggest some alternatives for the role and it gave four suggestions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 29, 2023, 07:57 PM IST

AI says these four Bollywood actors would be better choices than Prabhas to play Lord Ram in Adipurush
ChatGPT suggests four actors who can play Lord Ram in Adipurush instead of Prabhas

Adipurush, Om Raut’s magnum opus, is all set for release. The film, based on the epic Ramayana, will hit the screens in just over three weeks’ time. While there has been massive buzz and anticipation for the film, some fans and social media users have complained about the casting choices as well. Prabhas, who plays Raghava (based on Lord Ram) in the film, has been praised by some and criticised by others for his look.

We asked the AI chatbot ChatGPT for suggestions of Indian actors who could be ‘better fit’ for the role of Lord Ram in Adipurush. The chatbot notes that the ‘casting decisions for movies are subjective and depend on various factors, including the director's vision, the character's requirements, and the actor's suitability for the role’. Getting down to speculation, it suggests four Indian actors ‘who could potentially be a good fit for the role of Lord Ram’.

Hrithik Roshan

The first name ChatGPT suggests for the role of Lord Ram in Adipurush is Hrithik Roshan. Noting that the actor is ‘known for his charismatic presence and acting abilities’, the chatbot says that he has ‘showcased his talent in various roles, including historical and mythological characters’. ChatGPT’s recommendation states that ‘his physique and dedication to his craft could make him a strong contender for the role’.

Akshay Kumar

ChatGPT suggests that Akshay Kumar could also be a good fit as Raghava/Lord Ram. Stating that the actor’s ‘disciplined approach to roles could make him a suitable choice’ to play the incarnation of Lord Vishnu, the chatbot says, “He has also excelled in action sequences and could bring the necessary intensity to the character.”

Ayushmann Khurrana

A left-field choice for the role of Lord Ram, as per ChatGPT is Ayushmann Khurrana. The chatbot notes that the actor ‘has gained critical acclaim for his versatile performances and ability to embody different characters convincingly’. In its suggestion, the AI bot says that Ayushmann’s “nuanced acting style and ability to portray emotional depth could make him an interesting choice for Lord Ram”.

Vicky Kaushal

Stating that ‘Vicky Kaushal has shown his talent in a range of roles’, ChatGPT recommends him as its final alternative for the role of Lord Ram in Adipurush. The chatbot says that the actor “has a strong screen presence and the ability to bring depth to his performances”.

ChatGPT does clarify that “it's important to remember that these suggestions are purely speculative”. In the end, how Prabhas fares as Lord Ram in Adipurush will be clear once the film hits the screen on June 19. The Om Raut film also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, and Devadatta Nage. With a reported budget of over Rs 600 crore, it is the most expensive Indian film ever made.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Athiya Shetty, Khushi Kapoor, Alaviaa Jaffrey, attend Tania Shroff's birthday bash
Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet
Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?
Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut, Sunny Singh launch Adipurush trailer; Saif Ali Khan missing from grand event
Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone attend NMACC inauguration ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 709 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for May 29
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.