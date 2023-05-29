AI says these four Bollywood actors would be better choices than Prabhas to play Lord Ram in Adipurush

ChatGPT suggests four actors who can play Lord Ram in Adipurush instead of Prabhas

Adipurush, Om Raut’s magnum opus, is all set for release. The film, based on the epic Ramayana, will hit the screens in just over three weeks’ time. While there has been massive buzz and anticipation for the film, some fans and social media users have complained about the casting choices as well. Prabhas, who plays Raghava (based on Lord Ram) in the film, has been praised by some and criticised by others for his look.

We asked the AI chatbot ChatGPT for suggestions of Indian actors who could be ‘better fit’ for the role of Lord Ram in Adipurush. The chatbot notes that the ‘casting decisions for movies are subjective and depend on various factors, including the director's vision, the character's requirements, and the actor's suitability for the role’. Getting down to speculation, it suggests four Indian actors ‘who could potentially be a good fit for the role of Lord Ram’.

Hrithik Roshan

The first name ChatGPT suggests for the role of Lord Ram in Adipurush is Hrithik Roshan. Noting that the actor is ‘known for his charismatic presence and acting abilities’, the chatbot says that he has ‘showcased his talent in various roles, including historical and mythological characters’. ChatGPT’s recommendation states that ‘his physique and dedication to his craft could make him a strong contender for the role’.

Akshay Kumar

ChatGPT suggests that Akshay Kumar could also be a good fit as Raghava/Lord Ram. Stating that the actor’s ‘disciplined approach to roles could make him a suitable choice’ to play the incarnation of Lord Vishnu, the chatbot says, “He has also excelled in action sequences and could bring the necessary intensity to the character.”

Ayushmann Khurrana

A left-field choice for the role of Lord Ram, as per ChatGPT is Ayushmann Khurrana. The chatbot notes that the actor ‘has gained critical acclaim for his versatile performances and ability to embody different characters convincingly’. In its suggestion, the AI bot says that Ayushmann’s “nuanced acting style and ability to portray emotional depth could make him an interesting choice for Lord Ram”.

Vicky Kaushal

Stating that ‘Vicky Kaushal has shown his talent in a range of roles’, ChatGPT recommends him as its final alternative for the role of Lord Ram in Adipurush. The chatbot says that the actor “has a strong screen presence and the ability to bring depth to his performances”.

ChatGPT does clarify that “it's important to remember that these suggestions are purely speculative”. In the end, how Prabhas fares as Lord Ram in Adipurush will be clear once the film hits the screen on June 19. The Om Raut film also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, and Devadatta Nage. With a reported budget of over Rs 600 crore, it is the most expensive Indian film ever made.