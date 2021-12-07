Ahead of Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding, actor's ex-girlfriend Harleen Sethi shares cryptic post

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding celebrations start from today (December 7) and confirmed guests on the list Sunny Kaushal's girlfriend Sharvari Wagh, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur were photographed arriving at the Jaipur airport for the royal event. Meanwhile, at Sawai Madhopur the guests who reached the wedding venue on Monday night were extended a grand welcome with fireworks at the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel. The soon-to-be-married couple also reached the venue on Monday evening along with members of their families.

But before the two finally found love in each other, both actors were linked with other people in the past. While on one hand, Katrina has been linked to Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky has spoken about his relationship with Harleen Sethi.

Vicky Kaushal had confirmed to date Harleen Sethi during his appearances on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan and Neha Dhupia's 'No Filter Neha' show. However, the two broke up in 2019. While the real reason behind the breakup remains a secret, now, days ahead of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's much-awaited wedding, the 'Uri' actor's former girlfriend Harleen Sethi has shared a cryptic post on Instagram that has gone viral on social media.

On her Instagram Stories, Hareleen Sethi shared a quote that read, "Continually looking for the meaning of life is like looking for the meaning of toast. It is sometimes better just to eat the toast."

Vicky and Katrina will stay at the Barwara Fort till December 12. After marriage, both are likely to visit the temple of Chauth Mata.

As per the sources, the couple will have a `sangeet` ceremony on Tuesday night which will be followed by `Haldi` ceremony on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Thereafter, on December 9 will come the D Day when functions like `Sehrabandi` are scheduled. The couple will take `phere` at 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon and then there will be dinner and poolside party at night.

The couple will tie the knot in the `Rajwada` style.

This marriage ceremony has been kept strictly private.