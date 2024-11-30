Ahead of the grand wedding of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, Nagarjuna bought a new swanky car worth Rs 2.5 crores.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's pre-wedding festivities are going in full swing, and amid the celebrations, Chay's father, superstar Nagarjuna bought a new car. As per the media reports, the Shiva actor was seen riding his new four-wheeler, a maroon Lexus LM MPV. Sr Akkineni arrived at the RTA office in Khairatabad to get his car registered. Photos and videos from the RTA surfaced on the internet, and they went viral in no time.

Speaking more about Nagarjuna's new car, the hybrid-electric vehicle reportedly costs around Rs 2.5 crores. It is also said that the vehicle adapts to having a carbon-neutral impact on the environment. The official website of the car manufacturer shared that the starting price of the MPVs is Rs 2.1 crores. As Hindustan Times, Asianet reported, Nagarjuna bought the new car as a wedding gift to Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala.

About Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala wedding

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will have a traditional marriage ceremony of 8-hours-long on December 4, in Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. The pre-wedding festivities kickstarted with Haldi aka Mangalasnaanam rituals on November 29. A source who attended the ceremony said, “Sobhita’s wedding festivities began with the Pelli Raata ceremony which is usually done before the girl becomes a bride. Then they had the Mangalasnaanam rituals which is a Telugu version of Haldi. They also had Pelli Kuthuru ceremony where Sobhita was in a bridal attire, an Aarti was performed and she was blessed by married women and given bangles. Later, Naga Chaitanya and his family also joined for the lunch.” The source added, “In order to honour the cultural aspects and give respect and attention to all the beautiful details of a Telugu wedding they are going all out with an over 8-hour traditional hard-core old school wedding."

