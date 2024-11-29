Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya will be getting married on December 4. Ahead of the wedding, Chay recalled his first meeting with Sobhita Dhulipala, called her 'family girl', but also 'nervousness' in him.

Naga Chaitanya will soon be giving love another chance by getting married to Sobhita Dhulipala. Ahead of the wedding, the actor recalled his first meeting with the Major actress. While speaking to Zoom, Chay revealed that he met Sobhita while promoting his web series (seemingly Dhootha). Naga flew down to Mumbai for the promotion of his OTT show, and there he met Sobhita who was also promoting her web series for the same platform (seemingly Made In Heaven).

Remembering their first meeting, Chay said, "I was in Mumbai for the launch of my OTT show, during that time, she did have a show with the same platform as well. We first interacted at the event hosted by the OTT platform." The actor also spilled details on how their families are bonding “It’s been lovely getting to know Sobhita and her family the past few months, watching the families interact has been a joy. I am really looking forward to and excited for the wedding day, going through all the rituals and watching the families come together." Chay proudly added that he's been loved by Sobhita's family, “I am treated like a son. There has been a lot of comfort and many things in common from the get-go."

Naga praised the Ponniyin Selvan actress, and said, "Sobhita is a family girl, and we have all celebrated a couple of festivals together as well." Sharing his thoughts about the big day, Naga said, "All in all, there is a lot of excitement and healthy nervousness in me."

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will tie the knot on December 4 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, in a grand but intimate wedding. This will be Naga's second wedding after marrying Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They got married in 2017, but got separated in 2021.

