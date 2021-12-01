Ahead of wedding, did Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif go on a secret vacation to UAE? Fans think so, here's why

Social media is flooded with reports about rumoured celebrity couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding on December 9. Rumoured to be dating for over two years now, though Vicky and Katrina have never officially opened up about their relationship, several media reports suggest that VicKat, as they are shipped, are ready to take the plunge and their wedding festivities will take place at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Reportedly, Vicky and Katrina's wedding festivities will be spread over a span of 2-3 days and the couple will host a reception in Mumbai later.

While there has been no official announcement from Vicky or Katrina, when the former was snapped leaving from the 'Sooryavanshi' actress's residence a couple of days ago, and Katrina's mom was snapped shopping in the Mumbai suburbs, fans looked at it as a confirmation to the reports about their wedding.

At a time when fans are excited to know details of VicKat's wedding, the couple's latest social media posts, on their respective Instagram handles have the netizens wondering if the two went on a secret vacation before finally settling down.

On November 30, Vicky Kaushal dropped some throwback photos of him enjoying jet-skiing in Abu Dhabi. It seems he was at the Mangroves National Park and was a guest at the Emirates Palace. Minutes later, Katrina too shared a throwback photo from an event she attend in Dubai.

With the two stars posting throwback pictures from their UAE trip at the same time, netizens started speculating if they went on a secret vacation together before taking the plunge.

"Katrina is also in Dubai oh ho phir to baat conform ho gyi paaji tusi apne viah di date announce karo," commented an Instagram user on Vicky's post. "they both posted a throwbacks pictures," wrote another. "matlab ye dono dubai main hi the naa ishq aur mushq dono chupaya nahi chupte," commented yet another user.

Look at Katrina and Vicky's posts here:



According to recent reports, around 45 hotels have been reserved for VicKat's three-day wedding celebrations. There will be sangeets, mehendis, and other festivities from December 7 to December 9.

Meanwhile, on the work front, while Vikcy has 'The Immortal Ashwatthama', 'Sam Bahadur' among other films inh his kitty, while Katrina has 'Tiger 3' and 'Jee le Zaara' lined up.