Sohum Shah made headlines with the success of the re-release of Tumbbad. Ahead of Tumbbad 2, Sohum shared his ultimate dream of dying.

Actor Sohum Shah is elated as his dream production Tumbbad got the deserving acceptance at the box office in its re-release. Amid the success of Tumbbad and ahead of Tumbbad 2, Sohum Shah attended a college fest where he disclosed his ultimate dream about dying.

At HR College’s annual fest, Sohum shared a profound glimpse into his love for cinema. When asked about his wildest dream, he said: “What is your wildest dream? What do you dream about? I have only one dream, which is a very cliché answer. I want to die on the set. Whenever I die, I want to die on the set of a film. That would be the most fun. Everything else is clear.”

Tumbbad made a record in its re-release

Sohum's last film, Tumbbad was a flop in its original release in 2018. However, when the movie was re-released in 2024, it went on to become a financially successful and also the highest-grossing re-released film.

Tumbbad was re-released in the cinemas on September 13, 2024, and it got its due recognition at the box office. As Pinkvilla reported, the final collection of Tumbbad after re-release is Rs 31.35 crore net in India, Rs 37.75 crore gross at the Indian box office. Produced with a budget of Rs 15 crores, the movie earned Rs 12 crores in 2018, but it made records after the re-release.

Looking ahead, Sohum is preparing for his next big project. Tumbbad 2 promises to continue the spellbinding saga of its predecessor, and Crazxy, a Sohum Shah Films production, is set to release on March 7, 2025. The motion poster for Crazxy has dropped a hint at yet another unique piece of cinema.