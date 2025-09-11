Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BOLLYWOOD

Ahead of The Ba***ds of Bollywood release, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan makes singing debut with Diljit Dosanjh in...

Aryan Khan makes his singing debut with Diljit Dosanjh in Tenu Ki Pata, the third song from the star kid's much-awaited web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 05:45 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Ahead of The Ba***ds of Bollywood release, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan makes singing debut with Diljit Dosanjh in...
Aryan Khan and Diljit Dosanjh
The third song titled Tenu Ki Pata has been released from Aryan Khan's much-awaited directorial debut web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. With the vocals of Diljit Dosanjh and Ujwal Gupta, the song also marks the singing debut of Aryan Khan, who has lent his voice for selective parts in the track.

Picturised mainly on the character of Manoj Pahwa inside Aryan's stylised world, the high-octane track seamlessly blends bold beats, infectious rhythms, and an attitude that offers a glimpse into the chaos, ambition, and edge that define the narrative. Singer Badshah also makes an appearance in the music video, clashing with Pahwa.

The song has been composed, arranged, and produced by Ujwal Gupta, with lyrics by Kumaar. While the makers have already released two songs, including Badli Si Hawa Hai and Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri, the third single shows a shift in the vibe by blending Dosanjh's Punjabi essence with modern production.

Released under the label T-Series, Tenu Ki Pata continues to push the musical storytelling of the series forward, adding a bold and vibrant layer that lingers with audiences long after the song ends. The song arrives days after the official trailer of The Ba***ds of Bollywood was released.

The trailer follows Aasmaan Singh (Lakshay), an aspiring actor who wishes to make it big in Bollywood. After Aasmaan gets successfully launched in the industry, he finds himself against India's biggest superstar Ajay Talvar (Bobby Deol), who is determined to ensure his daughter's grand entry into films.

The much-awaited show will also feature starry cameos from Badshah, Disha Patani, SS Rajamouli, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Rajkummar Rao, and none other than Aryan Khan's father, superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Written and directed by Aryan Khan, The Ba***ds of Bollywood will be released on September 18 on Netflix. 

