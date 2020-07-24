Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' release, Sanjana Sanghi's emotional message for her 'Manny'

Sanjana Sanghi's emotional post for Sushant Singh Rajput will bring tears to your eyes.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara will release in half an hour. Ahead of the grand premiere, Sanjana Sanghi took to her Instagram account and poured her heart out for her "Manny" and wrote, "My Manny, I hope you're looking over us, blessing us, and smiling upon us as we are, looking up at you, searching for you, in equal parts awe and disbelief. As Mukesh Chhabra so correctly said, how could both our debut films ever be his last? Life is just so not fair. Thank you for giving us the strength in ways known and unknown to somehow brave through this incredibly tough path. We can feel the strength every minute. It's the only silver lining amidst so many dark clouds. The day apparently has come. It's Dil Bechara Day. Here's praying for peace, positivity, and calm to each and everyone," Sanjana ended her post.

Dil Bechara is the Hindi remake of John Green's novel The Fault In Our Stars in which Sanjana plays the role of Kizzie Basu, the love interest of Sushant's Manny in the film. The film is directed by casting director turned filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra and is based on Hollywood film and book The Fault in our Stars.

Before posting a tribute to Manny today, Sanajan Sanghi over the past few weeks several times has taken the time out to had fondly remembered her co-star with posts celebrating Sushant Singh Rajput's infectious energy, his inspiring persona and his quirky antics on sets.