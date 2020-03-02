Headlines

Bollywood

Ahead of 'Sooryavanshi' trailer release, Rohit Shetty reveals why stunts, action are his identity

Sooryavanshi is slated to release on March 24.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 02, 2020, 10:21 AM IST

The countdown for Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi has officially started and ahead of its release, the film's director Rohit Shetty who is known for his action-packed films has said that he is proud that his name is synonymous with high-octane stunt-laden movies. 

For the uninformed, Rohit is the son of legendary stuntman-actor MB Shetty. In a recent interview, Rohit said that he always knew that action was his calling. "My father was doing it. My mother and I knew I will also do it. I started at the age of 16, I am 45 today. Stunts and action have become my identity now. I never thought it would go up to this level. I am happy and proud of it. The only thing is even if others are doing action today, people say, it is ‘Rohit Shetty’ style. That makes me happy and proud," he said. 

The director, best known for actioners such as Singham series, Simmba, and action-comedies like Golmaal films, All The Best: Fun Begins and Chennai Express, currently hosts action-adventure show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Speaking about the reality show, Rohit said that it suits his personality. "When I do a show like this it looks real as people relate it with me. It works for me as well. I enjoy it and look forward to it. Every year has been great. The action is great. I had explored Bulgaria in Dilwale so I know the team and it became a bit easier to design the stunts this time," he said. 

On the work front, Rohit’s next directorial venture is the much-awaited Sooryavanshi which is the third film in the filmmaker’s cop universe, which will also see Ajay Devgn as Singham and Ranveer Singh as Simmba in special appearances. The film is slated to release on March 24.

