This film marks the fourth collaboration of Anees Bazmee and Ajay Devgn. Reportedly, the movie was filmed between 2004-2006 but will be released in cinemas in 2024.

In the next few days, the biggest clash at the box office will happen. In the festive season of Diwali, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty's Singham Again will be releasing with Kartik Aaryan, Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Both movies are anticipated sequels of blockbuster franchises and they will be released on Diwali, November 1, 2024. Ahead of these mega-releases, Ajay Devgn and director Anees Bazmee's 18-year-old canned film has been announced for a theatrical release. Yes, this film, which was shot in mid-2000, would be released in the cinemas almost 18 years after its competition. The producers of the film are trying to cash in on the opportunity, selling their old film under the name of Ajay and Anees.

Ajay Devgn and Anees Bazmee's much-delayed film that will finally be released in cinemas is...

Naam, directed by Anees and produced by Anil Roongta, this action-thriller was reportedly completed between 2004 and 2006, but the film will be screened by the audience after almost 18 years. Naam is Anees, Ajay's fourth collaboration after 'Hulchul,' 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha,' and 'Deewangee.' If you search the title in IMDb, the site shows the poster date of 2013. As per this information, the film was earlier scheduled for 2013 release but again got delayed.

AJAY DEVGN - ANEES BAZMEE: 'NAAM' TO RELEASE ON 22 NOV... ANNOUNCEMENT POSTER UNVEILS... #Naam - starring #AjayDevgn and directed by #AneesBazmee - to release in cinemas on 22 Nov 2024... Worldwide release by #PENMarudhar.



Produced by #AnilRoongta [Roongta Entertainment] in… pic.twitter.com/toj2RtzdB6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 26, 2024

What is Naam is about?

Naam is a psychological thriller in which a person loses his memory and sets out on a quest to discover who or what he is. The film is mainly shot in Switzerland and Mumbai.

About Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Singham Again is the third instalment of the Singham series and the fifth instalment in the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe. The movie stars an ensemble cast, including Ajay, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Arjun Kapoor.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third instalment of the iconic horror-comedy franchise and is a direct sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie also marks the return of OG Manjulika aka Vidya Balan, along with Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

