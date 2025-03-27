Salman Khan’s upcoming film Sikandar is one of the most anticipated films of 2025. Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar is set to release on March 30.

Salman Khan, who is currently gearing up for the release of his film Sikandar, recently made a shocking revelation, saying that his film Tiger vs Pathaan, his film with Shah Rukh Khan, is not happening as of now. In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Salman Khan spoke about the much-awaited Yash Raj Films spy universe movie, which would have seen him reunite with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time after the 1995 film Karan Arjun.

In February 2024, a source told Zoom TV that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan would shoot the film over the summer. "SRK and Salman have given their dates. As things stand today, the film should go on floors no later than April. The balance cast is being decided. The other modalities are fast being worked out," the source said.

In 2023, Salman Khan also subtly confirmed that Tiger vs Pathaan is in the works. "Tiger is always ready – so whenever things are locked – I will be there," Salman Khan told Variety.

However, it seems like now the film starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan has been put on hold with no updates on when it will be shot.

On the work front, Salman Khan’s upcoming film Sikandar is one of the most anticipated films of 2025. Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar is set to release on March 30. Apart from Salman Khan, Sikandar stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar in the lead roles.

READ | Swastika Mukherjee confesses to having only '6 serious relationships', reveals daughter Anwesha still approves of her former partner Jeet: 'I will never forgive you'