Ahead of Shakun Batra film shoot, Deepika Padukone debuts new look

Deepika Padukone is all set to kickstart the shoot of Shakun Batra directorial in Goa. For the same, the actor will be travelling from Mumbai on September 11, 2020. But before that, Deepika underwent a slight makeover in terms of her hairdo for the film. We came across a few snaps and a video of DP getting her hair done at a salon amid the new normal. The Padmaavat actor flaunted her new golden streaked hair while covering her face with a mask.

Deepika Padukone had cut her hair short in December 2019, and now she gave a hint of honey blonde to it. The photos posted by her fan club seems to be clicked by the actor's hairstylist. She is seen wearing a black athleisure set teamed up with a black mask.

Talking about Deepika's trip to Goa for Shakun's film, a source told us, "Deepika will head to Goa on 11th September after completing her brand commitments here in Mumbai. The team will prepare together and then start shoot in a couple of days."

She has also been shooting for prior brand commitments in these three days. Confirming the same, a source said, "Deepika has dedicated three days to finish her brand commitments which were on halt because of the COVID-19 situation all over. Once the actress gets into shooting for her film, then there won’t be any time for this, hence she is wrapping it up prior."

Shakun's neo-noir film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in the lead roles.