Ahead of Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, Pathaan star charms in blue with Deepika Padukone in leaked photo

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan will celebrate his 57th birthday on Wednesday, November 2, and fans have started celebrating it. Just a day before SRK's birthday a new photo from the sets of much-awaited actioner Pathaan got leaked. In the photo, Khan looked dapper in a blue shirt with denim jeans. Accompanying him, Deepika Padukone looked sizzling hot, and the two shot for a dramatic scene.

Here's the photo

Well, this ain't the first time when photos and moments from Sidharth Anand's actioner got leaked. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham's first-look posters were previously released by the filmmakers, sparking enthusiasm among the fans.

The Siddharth Anand-directed movie is scheduled to debut in theatres on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. After Chennai Express, Happy New Year, and Om Shanti Om, Pathaan marks Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan's fourth on-screen pairing.