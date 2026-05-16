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Ahead of Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor buys land worth Rs 3.31 crore in Lord Rama's birthplace: 'Ayodhya has chosen me'

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Ahead of Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor buys land worth Rs 3.31 crore in Lord Rama's birthplace: 'Ayodhya has chosen me'

Ranbir Kapoor said, "Ayodhya is deep rooted in our history and is a critical part of our cultural fabric. This land at The Sarayu became my gateway to ensuring this becomes a part of my legacy for my family." He is set to star as Lord Rama in the upcoming big-budget spectacle Ramayana.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 16, 2026, 11:03 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Ahead of Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor buys land worth Rs 3.31 crore in Lord Rama's birthplace: 'Ayodhya has chosen me'
Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama in Ramayana
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Ranbir Kapoor has acquired a land parcel in Ayodhya at a premium plotted development by the House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL). The transaction, valued at approximately Rs 3.31 crore for a total area of 2,134 square feet, is part of The Sarayu, a 75-acre development on the banks of the river Sarayu that includes a clubhouse, lifestyle amenities, and a luxury hotel managed by The Leela. 

"I believe Ayodhya has chosen me, and I have just answered this calling," said Ranbir, who is set to star as Lord Rama in the upcoming big-budget spectacle Ramayana. According to the ancient Hindu epic, Lord Rama was born in Ayodhya to King Dasharatha and Queen Kaushalya. The grand Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir now stands at this revered site.

"Ayodhya is deep rooted in our history and is a critical part of our cultural fabric. This land at The Sarayu became my gateway to ensuring this becomes a part of my legacy for my family. HoABL made this journey seamless, transparent and easy with their fully digital process," the Animal actor added. 

Abhinandan Lodha, chairman of HoABL, said Ayodhya stands at the centre of India's "cultural and spiritual resurgence". "With The Sarayu, we are creating a benchmark for spiritually rooted, world-class land developments. Ranbir Kapoor’s investment reflects the growing conviction among discerning buyers who are looking at Ayodhya not just emotionally, but also as a strategic, future-forward destination," he said. 

Ayodhya has seen a sharp rise in visitor numbers in recent years, growing from around 5.75 crore before the construction of the Ram temple to 23 crore between January and June 2025, according to government estimates.

READ | Saif Ali Khan reveals Vishal Bhardwaj cast him as Langda Tyagi in Omkara after watching Dil Chahta Hai: 'He saw something evil in Sameer'

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