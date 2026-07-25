Ahead of Ramayana, Manoj Muntashir calls Adipurush 'biggest mistake' of his life: 'We couldn't do justice to Lord Rama, Hanuman'

Manoj Muntashir has said that he is "deeply ashamed" of the dialogues that he wrote for Adipurush, and has begged for forgiveness from the entire nation. After the 2023 controversial film, now audiences are waiting for another big-screen adaptation of Ramayana, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash.

Featuring Prabhas as Raghava (Lord Rama), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita), and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana), Adipurush was among the most talked-about Indian films ahead of its release. Audiences were eager to see director Om Raut's adaptation of Ramayana, but the film sparked widespread backlash upon hitting theatres in 2023, with viewers criticising its horrible visual effects, weak characterisation, and pedestrian language. Writer and lyricist Manoj Muntashir faced intense criticism for incorporating modern-day slang into the film's dialogues, which many viewers labelled as "cringeworthy." Several lines, including the widely mocked "kapda tere baap ka toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki," drew sharp criticism and were eventually altered following the public outcry. Now, in a recent interview, Muntashir has called Adipurush "the biggest mistake" of his life.

'Deeply ashamed of the dialogues that I wrote'

Talking to Times Now, the lyricist said, "I want people to know that Adipurush was the biggest mistake of my life. It was an even bigger blunder to come forward and defend it. I was arrogant. I am extremely sorry for my actions. I beg the forgiveness of this country for all that had happened. We couldn’t do justice to Lord Rama and Hanuman with the film. The dialogues were extremely crass. I wrote them, and I admit they were bad. When I look back today, I feel deeply ashamed. I don’t know why I wrote them. What was I even thinking? I was blinded by the confidence that I knew the Lord. Sometimes, love for your God turns into arrogance. I loved Lord Ram so deeply that I started taking Him too lightly. I became overconfident."

'Was asked to leave India's Got Talent'

Muntashir further added, "Television channels criticised me relentlessly, including many run by people I considered friends. Around that time, I was constantly flooded with television offers and barely had space in my schedule. Then, overnight, everything disappeared. I was supposed to return for a new season of India's Got Talent, but after the controversy, I was asked to leave the show. My television appearances stopped. I had already taken advances for multiple projects, but they were all cancelled. I returned all the money, not because anyone demanded it, but because in showbiz, it’s an unspoken rule that if someone suffers because of your mistake, you compensate them."

Namit Malhotra's Ramayana featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash

Three years after the Adipurush controversy, another big-screen adaptation of the Ramayana is gearing up for release, carrying with it heightened expectations from audiences. It features Sunny Deol as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana. Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with Yash's Monster Mind Creations, will be released as a two-part epic, with Part 1 arriving on Diwali 2026 and Part 2 slated for Diwali 2027. The film's music and background score are being composed by Oscar winners AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

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