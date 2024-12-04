On a birthday message that Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted for Naga Chaitanya in 2017, fans flooded the comment section with either sympathetic remarks for Samantha or asking her to delete the photos ahead of Naga Chaitanya's wedding to Sobhita Dhulipala.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu got divorced in 2021 after four years of marriage, but the social media accounts of both actors still feature photos of the films they did together or their highly-publicised wedding. Today, Naga Chaitanya is all set to get married for a second time to Sobhita Dhulipala at Annapurna Studios with pomp and show. Now, amid this, many fans have took to the comment section of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram photos with Naga Chaitanya, asking her to delete them.

On a birthday message that Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted for Naga Chaitanya in 2017, fans flooded the comment section with either sympathetic remarks for Samantha or asking her to delete the photos ahead of Naga Chaitanya's wedding to Sobhita Dhulipala. The photo Samantha posted is from the couple's wedding. She captioned it saying, "Happy birthday my Everything. I don’t wish, I pray every single day that God gives you everything your heart desires. I love you forever. #happybirthdaychay."

On the photo, one confused fan wrote, "Why is this popping on my feed now," while another said, "Delete kr dijye ab ky fayda?" A third user wrote, "She said right she is still in love," while many others posted the heartbreak emoji, in solidarity with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya announced their wedding plans in August this year after their engagement. The news of their engagement was shared by Nagarjuna on social media who wrote, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love."

