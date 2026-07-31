Ahead of Mirzapur The Movie, Rasika Dugal shares why she picks morally ambiguous characters: 'Audience want real women'

Rasika Dugal said, "I believe audiences today are incredibly intelligent. They don't want idealised women anymore; they want real women. They want to see people who make mistakes, carry regrets, fight their circumstances and continue moving forward despite their imperfections."

Rasika Dugal has built a distinctive filmography by consistently choosing women who defy conventional notions of a heroine. Instead of chasing formulaic roles, the actor has become known for portraying layered, flawed and deeply human characters that resonate with audiences. From the calculating yet vulnerable Beena Tripathi in Mirzapur and the quietly resilient Neeti Singh in Delhi Crime to memorable performances as Safia in Manto, Savita in Hamid, Dolly in Out of Love and Mallika in Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, Rasika has repeatedly embraced complex characters who challenge audiences rather than seek their approval.

Reflecting on her choices, Rasika Dugal said in a statement, "I've never consciously gone looking for characters who are morally ambiguous. I've always searched for characters that reflect the complexity of real people. Human beings are contradictory, inconsistent and constantly evolving. That's what fascinates me as an actor. If I can understand why a character makes a certain choice even if I personally disagree with it then I know there's something worth exploring. For a long time, female characters were expected to be symbols of virtue, sacrifice or perfection. Today, writers are allowing women to be flawed, selfish, ambitious, vulnerable, manipulative, compassionate and courageous sometimes all at once. I think that's a far more honest reflection of life. We don't have to agree with every decision a character makes to empathise with her journey."

She continued, "Beena Tripathi is a great example of that. People often ask me if she's a hero or a villain. I think she is a woman trying to survive in a deeply patriarchal and violent world using the tools available to her. Her choices are uncomfortable, sometimes shocking, but they emerge from her circumstances. That's what makes her interesting to me. Neeti Singh, on the other hand, operates from an entirely different emotional space. She is measured, compassionate and quietly resilient. She isn't loud or performative, yet she possesses immense strength. What I love is that neither woman can be reduced to a single adjective."

"As actors, we're often told to make characters 'likeable', but I think being interesting is far more important than being likeable. People we meet in real life are rarely perfect; they surprise us, disappoint us, inspire us and sometimes frustrate us all at the same time. I believe audiences today are incredibly intelligent. They don't want idealised women anymore; they want real women. They want to see people who make mistakes, carry regrets, fight their circumstances and continue moving forward despite their imperfections. If the stories I've been fortunate enough to be part of contribute, even in a small way, to expanding how women are represented on screen, then I consider that a privilege. I hope we continue moving towards stories where women aren't expected to symbolise perfection - they're simply allowed to be fully human", Rasika concluded.

Rasika will reprise her character of Beena Tripathi in Mirzapur: The Movie, which is slated to release in cinemas on September 4. Based on the Prime Video series Mirzapur, the action crime thriller also features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Shweta Tripathi, Sheeba Chaddha, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Harshita Gaur. It is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertaiment.

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