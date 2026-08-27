Ahead of Mirzapur The Movie, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu to host a special daawat for family and friends in Mumbai

As Mirzapur: The Movie inches closer to its theatrical release, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu are reportedly preparing to host a special daawat for the cast, their families and close friends in Bandra tonight. The Pankaj Tripathi, Ravi Kishan-starrer hits cinemas on September 4.

Mirzapur: The Movie is among the most eagerly awaited releases in Indian cinema, with anticipation soaring since the project was announced. The film marks the much-awaited theatrical debut of one of India's biggest OTT franchises, bringing the cult world of Mirzapur to the big screen for the first time. Its explosive teaser and trailer have further amplified the buzz among fans.

The film reunites several popular characters, including Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi and Shweta Tripathi as Golu. Divyenndu is also set to make his much-anticipated comeback as Munna Bhaiya. Ravi Kishan and Jitendra Kumar join the franchise, alongside Abhishek Banerjee, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, Mohitt Maalik, Sonal Chauhan, Anangsha Biswas, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Sushant Singh.

As the film inches closer to its theatrical release, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu are reportedly preparing to host a special daawat for the cast, their families and close friends. According to a source, the actors will host a private dinner in Bandra tonight, bringing together their loved ones ahead of the film's release. "Ali Fazal and Divyenndu will host a private dinner in Bandra tonight for their families and close friends. The evening is expected to be a relaxed get-together with good food and conversation as the actors gear up for the release of Mirzapur: The Movie. The stars will reportedly be clothed in traditional attire for the grand daawat," the source said.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar have produced the film under the Excel Entertainment banner, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serving as co-producers. Mirzapur: The Movie is set to hit cinemas on September 4, 2026.

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