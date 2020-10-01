Ahead of 'Khaali Peeli' release, Ananya Panday shares throwback pictures from her first look test

Ahead of the release of her film `Khaali Peeli`, actor Ananya Panday on Wednesday shared glamorous throwback pictures from her first look test for her character Pooja.

Expressing her excitement on just two days remaining before her film releases, the `Student of The Year 2` star posted snapshots of the first look on Instagram pictures and wrote: "POOJA throwback to the first look test and now the film is releasing in two days #2DaysToGo #KhaaliPeeli releasing 2nd October on @zeeplexofficial & @zee5."

The photos featured Ananya in western and desi avatars.

In the picture, Ananya looks breath-taking as she pulls off both looks with such ease. She looks chic sporting her western outfit that featured a white crop top and shorts, while nailing the Indian wear, a bright pink attire with neon green bangles.

Her fans gave a thumbs up to both the looks, with some calling her hot and others describing her as pretty.

Helmed by debutant director Maqbool Khan and backed by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, Himanshu Mehra, and Zee Studios, the film also stars `Paatal Lok` actor Jaideep Ahlawat.

`Khaali Peeli` went on the floors in September last year and was scheduled for a June 12 release but was delayed due to the shuttering of film theatres. The movie will start streaming on OTT platform Zeeplex from October 2.

Apart from "Khaali Peeli", the actress also has Shakun Batra`s untitled film, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, besides a film opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

(With input from Agencies)