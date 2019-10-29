Ahead of Kartik Aaryan's Bhai Dooj post, Sara Ali Khan shares videos showing true equation with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

Bollywood has been celebrating Bhai Dooj today and Kartik Aaryan was among the first people to post photos with his sister, seeking her blessings for the same. While he shared images for the day, Sara Ali Khan too shared some videos with Ibrahim Ali Khan.

On the occasion of Diwali, wishing her fans Happy New Year, Sara shared some cute yet funny videos with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. In the videos, Sara demanded Ibrahim to be funny, but showed her own humorous self, which even left Ibrahim in splits.

Decked up in t-shrits, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim turned goofy throughout the three videos. Sharing them on her Instagram handle, Sara Ali Khan captioned it in a way that hints the joke is on mosquitoes. "Happy new year. Life is short- live laugh love and avoid mosquitoes‼️," she wrote.

See her post here:

Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Ibrahim Ali Khan were seen together at a fashion show. Prior to that, Sara and Kartik had various outings, either due to their film, or personal equation. Kartik was also said to be close to Sara's family, including mother Amrita Singh, father Saif Ali Khan, and even step-mother Kareena Kapoor Khan.