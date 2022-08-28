Ahead of Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2022 match, Shah Rukh Khan's old photo of attending 2007 T20 World Cup final goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan at T20 World Cup Final/Twitter (@ISRKzBeliever)

India and Pakistan will go against each other in the second match of the Asia Cup in Dubai on Sunday, August 28. Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam captained teams will be looking to start their journey in the tournament on a high note with a massive win. Ahead of this much-awaited clash, an old photo of Shah Rukh Khan and little Aryan Khan waving tricolour and cheering for India at the 2007 T20 World Cup final has gone viral on the internet.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led India defeated Shoaib Malik-led Pakistan by 5 runs in the final and lifted the first ever T20 World Cup championship in Johannesburg, South Africa on September 24, 2007, in one of the most memorable matches between the two sporting nations.

In another viral video, the Swades actor can be seen hugging and greeting each and every member of the Indian cricket team after their historic victory. It was in August 2007 when Shah Rukh starred in one of the finest Indian sports films, Chak De! India and the whole nation was grooving to the beats of the Chak De! India title song after India won the inaugural T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK is going to be back with a bang next year as his three films are slated to release in 2023. The first is the Siddharth Anand-directed actioner Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It will hit theatres worldwide on January 25 next year.

Next up is Atlee's Jawan whose first look showed Shah Rukh Khan with a bandaged face and caused havoc on the internet. Slated to release on June 2, 2023, the film features Nayanthara as the female lead and Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi playing the main antagonist.

The third SRK film set to release next year is Rajkumar Hirani's directorial Dunki. A social comedy set against the backdrop of immigration, it features Taapsee Pannu as the leading lady. Dunki is the Christmas release next year, scheduled to hit theatres on December 22.