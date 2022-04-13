Ahead of his wedding with Alia Bhatt, inside photo of Ranbir Kapoor's Vastu home is going viral

As the buzz around Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding gets louder, close friends Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar on Wednesday added grist to the rumour mills with their Instagram posts, one with a 'gift' to the couple as they embark on a "sacred journey" and the other cheering "new beginnings". The gift by Mukerji was a teaser of a romantic track from his upcoming movie "Brahmastra", which stars the couple and is produced by Johar.

Though the couple has maintained secrecy around their wedding date, the festivities reportedly begin Wednesday with a 'mehendi' ceremony to be attended by family and close friends. Guests were seen arriving at Ranbir's residence in Bandra for the wedding festivities.

While it was speculated that Ranbir and Alia would tie the knot at the Kapoor family's iconic Chembur bungalow, several media reports later suggested that the couple will wed at the couple's Vastu building apartment in Pali Hill -- a posh neighbourhood in Bandra here. While Ranbir Kapoor owns a house in the Vastu Building, Alia Bhatt reportedly lives on rent in the same building, but on a different floor.

And now, since the guests were snapped arriving at Ranbir's Vastu apartment, it seems like the venue of Ranbir and Alia's wedding is finally revealed.

Amid speculations and buzz around the wedding, a few inside photos of Ranbir's vastu apartment have been doing the rounds on social media.

Exclusively designed by Shah Rukh Khan's wife, interior designer Gauri Khan, Ranbir Kapoor had moved into his apartment in Vastu building in 2016 on the 92nd birth anniversary of his late grandfather, Raj Kapoor.

The same time, Gauri Khan had given Ranbir's fans a glimpse of his luxurious abode. Sharing a photo featuring Ranbir sitting in his living room that comprised a grand, modern and chic chandelier, walls in muted tones, dim lighting, a large coffee table, velvet sofa, translucent off-white curtains, an exquisite carpet, a comfy chair and a black side table with a photo frame on display, Gauri had captioned the post, "Koffee with Ranbir@vastu. Saving the champagne for tomorrow @neetu54".

Ranbir was seen all smiles for the click as she posed with Gauri gesturing a job well done with a thumbs up.

This particular photo of Ranbir's Vastu apartment is going viral on social media ahead of the actor's wedding with Alia Bhatt.

Take a look:



The most awaited wedding in the Hindi film industry is finally here. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, two of the most talented actors in Indian cinema currently, are set to tie the knot this weekend.

As per the reports, a pooja ceremony was held on the morning of Wednesday, April 13 in remembrance of the late actor Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir's father. In the second half of the day, the Mehendi function is scheduled to take place.

Ranbir's home in Vastu has been chosen as the venue for most of the wedding festivities. Even RK Studios and Krishna Raj Bungalow, the two properties of the Kapoor family have been lit up for the celebrations. The paparazzi are camped outside these three locations to capture the minutest of developments of the grand celebrations.



Ranbir and Alia made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018. The couple had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra' slated to release on September 9. The fantasy adventure epic is helmed by Ranbir's close friend Ayan Mukerji.