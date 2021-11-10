Ahead of his debut in 'Tadap', all you need to know about Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty

Ahead of his debut film Tadap's release, we look at all the things that Ahan Shetty's fans should know about the rising star.

Senior actor Suniel Shetty's son Ahah Shetty will soon be making his Bollywood debut. His upcoming film, Tadap's trailer was recently unveiled and ever since the buzz around the actor has been on the rise. Featuring a heavily bearded look and a charming personality, the debutant has managed to sway the hearts of the audience. Ahead of the film's release, we look at all the things that Ahan's fans should know about the rising star.

Massive female fan following



When the trailer of Tadap was released, girls were fixated on Ahan Shetty. How do we know this? Well, the sweet remarks and compliments in the comments section of Ahan's Instagram timeline and the trailer release post are proof enough of his rising female fan following! The trailer showed the young star in an avatar which was very hard to not fall for and the girls then quickly filled the comments section with songs of praise for the upcoming star. In fact, ever since the trailer of the film came out, Ahan's fan following on social media has increased by almost 3 times and as much as 60 to 70% of these are females.

Sports enthusiast

Ahan is a lover of sports and on numerous occasions, he has been spotted playing football with some of the B-town dudes such as Ranbir Kapoor and others. He features regularly in celebrity football matches as well.

Talented individual

Good looks and acting skills are not the only talents Ahan possesses. The upcoming actor is also a very talented singer and knows to play the guitar well. The actor uses his spare time to enjoy his hobby and make the most of it with some singing and playing the guitar.

Personal life

Even before his debut, Ahan Shetty has been hitting headlines for his personal life. He is reportedly dating his childhood friend Tania Shroff and photos of the duo on each other's Instagram timelines prove there's much more than just friendship brewing between the two.

As for his most-awaited debut 'Tadap' alongside Tara Sutaria, the film presented by Fox Star Studios, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Milan Luthria and written by Rajat Arora, is scheduled to release on December 3, 2021.