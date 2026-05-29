Ahead of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, David Dhawan says he doesn't make comedy films, calls this veteran Indian director his 'guru'

David Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is headlined by his son Varun Dhawan and features Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, Jimmy Shergill, Chunky Panday, Mouni Roy, Rajesh Kumar, and Ali Asgar in pivotal roles. The romantic comedy is slated to release in cinemas on June 5.

Varun Dhawan said his only goal has always been to entertain audiences, a philosophy which he imbibed from his filmmaker father, David Dhawan. He was speaking at the trailer launch event of his upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which marks David Dhawan's comeback after a gap of six years.

"It is amazing that this man (father) is actually making a film at this age and at a time when we are questioning cinema. Every Friday, we all question and think, 'if this will work or not.' This is a David Dhawan film and made on his conviction to make you laugh. If my family has had one motto, it's been to make people laugh. My father has only one motto that he wants to make people laugh," Varun said.

David Dhawan, who redefined the mainstream Hindi cinema with hit comedies such as Raja Babu, Aankhen, Coolie No. 1, Biwi No. 1, and Partner, said he has consciously made "entertaining" films. "You keep saying comedy films, I make entertaining films, I don't call it comedy. My Guru has been Manmohan Desai," he said.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai also marks the fourth collaboration between the father and son duo after Main Tera Hero (2014), Judwaa 2 (2017), Coolie No. 1 (2020). "He has always looked after me, even in the hospital. Every father should have a son like him," the filmmaker said, adding that Varun often argues with him on the sets like any other actor.

According to Varun, working on a David Dhawan film requires one to stay constantly alert. "As an actor you have to be ready, he can give you any kind of scene, situation. Like, you will think that should I talk in this accent or do this or say this dialogue, so you are always on your toes. You have to be a very good actor to do well in his cinema. And that's why he casts only good actors."

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai also stars Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, Jimmy Shergill, Chunky Panday, Mouni Roy, Rajesh Kumar, and Ali Asgar in pivotal roles.

Pooja said working with David Dhawan taught her to approach comedy with instinct. "David sir always said, 'Whatever you do, do it with conviction, you guys think a lot today, don't think so much, you have to make people laugh, just do it with full love and conviction.' That's something I really learned from David sir."

Mrunal said working with the veteran director was a "bucket list" experience for her. "I've only been a part of serious films either like thrillers or something like that but as an actor if I am entering into a comedy genre, a commercial entertainment movie, it has to be a David Dhawan film. I wish I would have met him many moons ago so that I would have had a chance to work with him. In my head I was like, 'Please do this three-film deal with me'," she said.

It is the first time that Jimmy is working with David Dhawan and he said he wanted to collaborate with the filmmaker ever since he landed in Mumbai. "I came to Bombay in 1992 and my dream was to become a good actor. Every month there used to be a blockbuster film by David, I used to think if I get a chance to work with David then it will be good. Like, they say you wish for something and it does come true. After 35-36 years (of being in the industry), I'm doing a film with David and it's amazing. I told him about this while shooting for this movie," said the actor.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is set to release in cinemas on June 5. It is produced by Tips Films Ltd, and co-produced by Maximilian Films. The David Dhawan film will clash at the box office with Anurag Kashyap, Bobby Deol's Bandar and Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer pan-India sports action drama Peddi.

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