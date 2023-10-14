Headlines

Ahead of Ganatapath's release, Tiger Shroff leaves fans amazed as he skates on main road: 'Koi pooche toh batana...'

Amaan Ali Bangash says masses don't know people who are popular on social media| Exclusive

Ahead of Ganatapath's release, Tiger Shroff leaves fans amazed as he skates on main road: 'Koi pooche toh batana...'

Tiger Shroff left his fans speechless when he dropped a video of him skating on the main road, on Instagram

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 10:21 AM IST

Ahead of Ganatapath's release, Tiger Shroff left everyone amazed when he dropped a video of him skating on the main road, on Instagram. Sharing the video, he penned a quirky a caption. He wrote, “Koi pooche toh batana…ki hum (kaam k liye time pe) aye hai ….20th october on our way. #ganapath.”

Watch video:

Fans have reacted to the video, one of them wrote, “OMG No actor can do it in real only Tiger Shroff can do it. Because of dedication toward his work.” The second one said, “sir ji op bolte.” Meanwhile, The trailer for Ganapath: A Hero Is Born was unveiled by the makers on Monday, October 9. Set in a dystopian world, the film shows how Tiger Shroff's Guddu rises to take the new avatar of Ganapath to save the world. Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan are also seen in their action avatars in the trailer.

The film is directed by multiple National Award-winning filmmaker Vikas Bahl, who has previouly helmed Chillar Party (co-directed with Nitesh Tiwari) in 2011, Kangana Ranaut's coming-of-age drama Queen in 2013, Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's romantic drama Shaandaar in 2015, and Hrithik Roshan-starrer Anand Kumar's biopic Super 30 in 2019.

On October 20, Ganapath will clash at the box office with Yaariyan 2, the romantic drama featuring an ensemble cast of Meezan Jafri, Divya Khosla Kumar, Pearl V Puri, and Yash Dasgupta. The Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru directorial is the stand alone sequel of the 2014 film Yaariyan, helmed by actress Diya Khosla Kumar in her directorial debut.

The Tamil lanuage acton thriller Leo, headlined by Thalapathy Vijay and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and the Telugu lanuage action drama Bhagavanth Kesari, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and helmed by Anil Ravipudi, are also releasing in the same week on October 19 and will be dubbed in Hindi.

READ | Dhak Dhak trailer: Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanjana Sanghi bicker and back each other in extraordinary biking journey to Khardung La

 

