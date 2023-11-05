Headlines

Ahead of Dunki-Salaar's clash, old clip of Shah Rukh Khan saying two big films should never release together resurfaces

World Cup 2023: How can Pakistan qualify for semi-final after crucial win against New Zealand?

Why is Gerald Coetzee not playing World Cup match against India?

Rajasthan elections 2023: BJP releases fifth list of candidates for polls for November 25

Anushka Sharma shares Virat Kohli's rare bowling record on his birthday: 'He is exceptional in every role in his life'

Ahead of Dunki-Salaar's clash, old clip of Shah Rukh Khan saying two big films should never release together resurfaces

In the viral clip, Shah Rukh Khan says that clashes between big Bollywood films can be avoided easily by just "sitting and working it out". SRK's Dunki will clash with Prabhas-starrer Salaar at the box office on December 22.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 03:10 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan began the promotions for Dunki, his third release this year, on his birthday this week as he unveiled Dunki Drop 1 on Thursday, November 2. The Rajkumar Hirani film will clash at the box office with Prashanth Neel-directed and Prabhas-starrer Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire on December 22.

Ahead of this biggest box office clash in the post-pandemic era, an old video of Shah Rukh saying that two big films should never clash with each other and how these clashes can be avoided easily is going viral on the internet. The clip dates back to 2016 when the Swades actor appeared on the Zee ETC Bollywood channel and was asked about Dilwale's clash with Bajirao Mastani in December 2015. 

In the clip, shared on the Reddit subgroup BollyBlindsNGossip, when SRK was asked if two big films should release together, Shah Rukh instantly says, "No, this should not happen. But there are 200 films and 54 weeks, so four films will eventually release together. Avoiding a clash is not possible as everyone thinks that this date is good for them, their film is bigger and more expensive, they have made a better film."

"But, let's see if two big films release on a holiday and an amount of X is made at the box office, then both those films will get half-half of that money, so might as well come on a non-holiday or a normal day, then the film will earn around the same amount. It's just a matter of sitting and working it out", the superstar concluded.

SRK on Bajirao Mastani and Dilwale clash
byu/raaz9658 inBollyBlindsNGossip

There have been multiple instances that Shah Rukh Khan has easily defeated other superstars in box office clashes, such as Don vs Jaan-E-Mann and Raees vs Kaabil. It will be interesting to see how Dunki and Salaar fare at the box office on December 22.

