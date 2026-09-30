Ahead of Drishyam 3, Ajay Devgn says 'it's most difficult to write a Hindi film', explains why regional cinema is easy: 'When you make Tamil, Telugu film...'

Amid the wave of pan-India films, movies from regional cinema are becoming blockbusters in the North. Ajay explained why churning a hit Hindi film is the most difficult thing to do.

Actor Ajay Devgn admits that, unlike a regional film, churning out a successful Hindi film is the most difficult task for a filmmaker to crack. Today, audiences are exposed to world cinema. Movies from different languages are making a big impact in North India. However, getting the right Hindi film that will work at the box office is the most difficult thing to do, as per Ajay Devgn. While attending a session at FICCI Frames, Ajay Devgn promoted his upcoming release, Drishyam: The Conclusion. In the conversation, Ajay affirmed again that Drishyam 3 ain't the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film of the same name. Ajay discussed that, unlike a Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, or any other film, a Hindi film is the most daunting task for a filmmaker.

Ajay Devgn on why regional cinema is comparatively safer than Hindi

Explaining the challenges for a filmmaker while making a Hindi film, he said, "I'm not taking credit away from any other cinema. If you call it traditional cinema or international cinema, and things like that. I mean, it's as difficult to make films there. But I personally feel that making a Hindi film is the most difficult. It's the most difficult. Because you do not know what your target audience is."

Hindi films don't have a specific target audience?

Ajay further explained, "When you make a Punjabi film or a Telugu film or a Tamil film, you understand the audience. Because this is for a certain region. And you know their taste. So you will target that audience. For a Hindi film to do numbers. I think every 80 to 90 kilometers, the language changes. The thought process changes. The thinking changes. Then you talk about mass, class, cities, urban areas. You talk about town. Then you talk about the suburbs and things like this. So either it's liked by one section of the audience. And the other section doesn't like it. So the numbers don't come."

Why is it the most difficult thing to write a Hindi film, Ajay Devgn explains

Sharing his thoughts on the Hindi audience, Ajay added, "In any other cinema. Even in international cinema. They know their target audience. This is their mindset. And we need to make a film for them. Here we have to target everybody. And when you target. How do you cut across to everybody? So that's where I feel that it is the most difficult to write a Hindi film." Ajay's Drishyam 3 will be releasing in cinemas on October 2, 2026.

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