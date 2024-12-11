Manoj Bajpayee plays an investigative journalist in Despatch, which releases on ZEE5 on December 13.

Manoj Bajpayee is awaiting the release of his next film Despatch, in which he plays a seasoned crime journalist Joy Bag. Joy deep dives into the dangerous world of corruption while investigating the 2G spectrum scam. As he uncovers the shady dealings of a powerful network, he finds himself facing threats from those who will go to any lengths to silence him.

In a recent panel discussion, Manoj Bajpayee, along with director Kanu Behl, engaged with investigative journalists who shared their real-life experiences, shedding light on the challenges of the profession. The National Award-winning actor, known for his thought-provoking roles, spoke candidly about the mental health concerns and personal struggles that journalists often face.

Bajpayee said, "A journalist is a human being and goes through a lot of personal conflict. In any field, a person deals with greed, fear, basic needs, and family. The level of conflict a journalist faces on a day-to-day basis is significant. This is something we should discuss and bring to the table."

Also starring Shahana Goswami, Arrchita Agarwaal, Ritu Parna Sen, Dilip Shankar, Riju Bajaj and others in supporting roles, Despatch will start streaming on ZEE5 from December 13.

