Ahead of Dange, Harshvardhan Rane has special request for fans who missed Sanam Teri Kasam in theatres: 'Bas itna hi...'

Harshvardhan Rane shares a special message for his fans who missed Sanam Teri Kasam in theatres.

Harshvardhan Rane became a heartthrob with his Bollywood debut. In February 2016, Harshvardhan appeared in the tragic romance Sanam Teri Kasam alongside actress Mawra Hocane. The Film didn’t score big at the box office at the time of its release. However, over time, the film got its due and became a cult classic and one of the most revered romances in Hindi cinema.

After Sanam Teri Kasam, Harshvardhan Rane also won hearts with his portrayal of an adventurous lover in Haseen Dilruba. He was seen romancing Taapsee Pannu in the film. The film also starred Vikrant Massey and received a positive response from the audience.

Now, Harshvardhan is gearing up to return to the theatres with his next Dange, but this time, he has a special request to his fans. Recently, the teaser of Dange featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Ehan Bhat was released. The film is directed by Bejoy Nambiar and will be released bilingually. It marks Harsh’s reunion with Bejoy after Taish. The actor and Ehan feature in the Hindi version of the film while the Tamil version sees Kalidas Jayaram and Arjun Das in the lead.

Before the teaser release, Harshvardhan put up a special request for the people who missed watching Sanam Teri Kasam in theatres. On a handwritten note, he wrote, “You guys missed watching Sanam Teri Kasam in theatre! Bas itna hi kahunga Watch Dange in Theatre (I’ll just say watch Dange in theatre)”. He signed off the note saying, “Love, Harsh”.

The teaser of Dange was released on Sunday and promises an engaging thriller. While the teaser doesn’t give out much, a high point of it is surely the face-off between Harshvardhan and Ehan. With the track record of Bejoy Nambiar, this one is surely going to be a must-watch. Dange releases in theatres soon with the final release date yet to be released.