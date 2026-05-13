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Ahead of Chand Mera Dil, Ananya Panday gets brutally trolled for her alleged 'surgeries', netizens call out 'kabhi lips upgrade, kabhi fillers'

Ahead of Chand Mera Dil, Ananya gets brutally trolled for alleged 'surgeries'

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Ahead of Chand Mera Dil, Ananya Panday gets brutally trolled for her alleged 'surgeries', netizens call out 'kabhi lips upgrade, kabhi fillers'

Netizens claimed that Ananya Panday has revolutionised as an actress, but in a different way. According to them, the only thing that remains consistent is how her how drasticly her physical appearances changed with every other film.

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Simran Singh

Updated : May 13, 2026, 02:22 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Ahead of Chand Mera Dil, Ananya Panday gets brutally trolled for her alleged 'surgeries', netizens call out 'kabhi lips upgrade, kabhi fillers'
Ananya Panday from her recent photoshoot, from Student of the Year 2 (Image source: Instagram, Screengrab)
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We live in the digital era. Nothing goes unnoticed or ignored forever. One latest scoop, and netizens dig out old statements, photos, and videos, calling out the hypocrisy or the dubious nature of a celeb. A trend goes viral in no time, and it can be in a positive or negative direction. A similar trend was noticed in the case of Ananya Panday. As the skilled actress is gearing up for the release of the upcoming romantic drama, Chand Mera Dil, netizens have called out the actress, alleging that she has undergone several surgeries over the years to sculpt her facial features. 

Netizens call out Ananya Panday's drastic transformation 

On X, netizens shared photos from her different movies, including Student of the Year 2, Gehraiyaan, Call Me Bae, and Kesari Chapter 2, and claimed that she has gone under the scissors several times. A netizen joked, "Surgeon toh Ananya Panday se hi paise kama rahe hai." Another netizen wrote, "7 years in the industry and every film comes with a brand new face update from AP. From Student of the Year 2 till now, kabhi lips upgrade, kabhi fillers refresh… acting se zyada toh transformation arc consistent raha hai." One of the netizens wrote, "Ananya Panday struggle toh kar rahie hain, acting ke saath-saath surgeries mein bhi."

Ananya Panday's upcoming films and series 

On the work front, Ananya Panday will soon be seen in the romantic drama, Chand Mera Dil. Directed by Vivek Soni, the movie stars Ananya opposite Lakshya (Kill, The Ba***ds of Bollywood). The songs have struck a chord, and the trailer also met with a decent response. Produced by Karan Johar, Chand Mera Dil will be released in cinemas on May 22. Ananya is also filming for Call Me Bae season 2, expected to release digitally in late 2026.

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