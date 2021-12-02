Abhishek Bachchan gives a befitting reply to trolls targeting his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan is known to never shy away from speaking his mind. He often gives witty replies to his haters on his Twitter account. His daughter Aaradhya Bachchan is often targeted by trolls on the internet and Abhishek, as a caring father, has silenced these trolls with a befitting reply.

Ahead of his next release 'Bob Biswas', in an interview with BollywoodLife, Abhishek said that he can accept those who target him as he is a public figure but targeting Aaradhya is completely unacceptable and he will not tolerate it. "I'm fair game, I am a public figure, that's fine. My daughter is out of bounds to you", the actor said. Abhishek even warned the trolls saying that if people truly mean what they say, they should come and say it to his face.



Last month, the Bachchan family celebrated Aaradhya's birthday in Maldives. Abhishek had posted Aaradhya's picture from the celebrations and wrote "Happy birthday princess!

Like your mother says “you make the world a better place”. We love you and god bless you always." Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai became proud parents in November 2011 when Aaradhya was born.



'Bob Biswas' is a crime-drama set against the backdrop of a love story. Abhishek is paired opposite Chitrangada Singh in the film. It is spin-off of Sujoy Ghosh’s 2012 cult mystery thriller film 'Kahaani' in which Saswata Chatterjee portrayed Bob Biswas, the contract killer's character.