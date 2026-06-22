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Ahead of Batwara 1947, Sunny Deol celebrates 36 years of Rajkumar Santoshi's Ghayal, remembers Dharmendra

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Ahead of Batwara 1947, Sunny Deol celebrates 36 years of Rajkumar Santoshi's Ghayal, remembers Dharmendra

After Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak, Sunny Deol is all set to reunite with Rajkumar Santoshi after 30 years for Batwara 1947. The upcoming film is produced by Aamir Khan and also features Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol in pivotal roles.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 22, 2026, 10:44 PM IST

Ahead of Batwara 1947, Sunny Deol celebrates 36 years of Rajkumar Santoshi's Ghayal, remembers Dharmendra
Ghayal poster and Sunny Deol with Dharmendra
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As Ghayal completed 36 years on June 22, 2026, Sunny Deol took a stroll down memory lane, recalling shooting for the hit action drama. He shared that it was his late father and legendary actor Dharmendra's belief and director Rajkumar Santoshi's writing that made the film possible. Sunny also shared a video which consists of his iconic scenes from the film. "Papa's belief and Raj's writing made Ghayal possible. Your love made it immortal," he captioned the post.

Ghayal chronicled Ajay Mehra's relentless fight for justice after his life is shattered by tragedy. Sunny Deol was joined by Meenakshi Seshadri, who played his love interest, Varsha Bharti, while Amrish Puri delivered one of the film's most memorable performances as the ruthless Balwant Rai. The acclaimed cast also featured Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Raj Babbar, Moushmi Chatterjee, and Om Puri. For his powerful performance, Sunny Deol also received the Special Jury - National Film Award.

After Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak, Sunny Deol is all set to reunite with Rajkumar Santoshi after 30 years for Batwara 1947. It is set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of India and explores themes of courage, displacement and survival during one of the most turbulent periods in the subcontinent's history. The project boasts an ensemble cast that includes Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, Khushi Hajare, Kanikka Kapur and Abhimanyu Singh. An AR Rahman musical with lyrics by Javed Akhtar, Batwara 1947 is produced by Aamir Khan under his banner Aamir Khan Productions and is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

READ | Ahead of Batwara 1947, Karan Deol calls Sunny Deol his 'biggest teacher, first hero' in heartfelt Father's Day post

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